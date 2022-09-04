Huge beast, unaligned

Armor Class 13 (natural armor)

Hit Points 95 (10d12 + 30)

Speed 50 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 22(+6) 9(-1) 17(+3) 2(-4) 11(+0) 5(-3)

Senses passive Perception 10

Languages —

Challenge 5 (1,800 XP)

Trampling Charge. If the triceratops moves at least 20 feet straight toward a creature and then hits it with a gore attack on the same turn, that target must succeed on a DC 13 Strength saving throw or be knocked prone. If the target is prone, the triceratops can make one stomp attack against it as a bonus action.

Actions

Gore. Melee Weapon Attack: +9 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 24 (4d8 + 6) piercing damage.

Stomp. Melee Weapon Attack: +9 to hit, reach 5 ft., one prone creature. Hit: 22 (3d10 + 6) bludgeoning damage.