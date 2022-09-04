Triceratops
Huge beast, unaligned
Armor Class 13 (natural armor)
Hit Points 95 (10d12 + 30)
Speed 50 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
22(+6)
9(-1)
17(+3)
2(-4)
11(+0)
5(-3)
Senses passive Perception 10
Languages —
Challenge 5 (1,800 XP)
Trampling Charge. If the triceratops moves at least 20 feet straight toward a creature and then hits it with a gore attack on the same turn, that target must succeed on a DC 13 Strength saving throw or be knocked prone. If the target is prone, the triceratops can make one stomp attack against it as a bonus action.
Actions
Gore. Melee Weapon Attack: +9 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 24 (4d8 + 6) piercing damage.
Stomp. Melee Weapon Attack: +9 to hit, reach 5 ft., one prone creature. Hit: 22 (3d10 + 6) bludgeoning damage.