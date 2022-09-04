Tyrannosaurus
Tyrannosaurus
Huge beast, unaligned
Armor Class 13 (natural armor)
Hit Points 136 (13d12 + 52)
Speed 50 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
25(+7)
10(+0)
19(+4)
2(-4)
12(+1)
9(-1)
Skills Perception +4
Senses passive Perception 14
Languages —
Challenge 8 (3,900 XP)
Actions
Multiattack. The tyrannosaurus makes two attacks: one with its bite and one with its tail. It can’t make both attacks against the same target.
Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +10 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 33 (4d12 + 7) piercing damage. If the target is a Medium or smaller creature, it is grappled (escape DC 17). Until this grapple ends, the target is restrained, and the tyrannosaurus can’t bite another target.
Tail. Melee Weapon Attack: +10 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 20 (3d8 + 7) bludgeoning damage.