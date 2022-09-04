Huge beast, unaligned

Armor Class 13 (natural armor)

Hit Points 136 (13d12 + 52)

Speed 50 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 25(+7) 10(+0) 19(+4) 2(-4) 12(+1) 9(-1)

Skills Perception +4

Senses passive Perception 14

Languages —

Challenge 8 (3,900 XP)

Actions

Multiattack. The tyrannosaurus makes two attacks: one with its bite and one with its tail. It can’t make both attacks against the same target.

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +10 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 33 (4d12 + 7) piercing damage. If the target is a Medium or smaller creature, it is grappled (escape DC 17). Until this grapple ends, the target is restrained, and the tyrannosaurus can’t bite another target.

Tail. Melee Weapon Attack: +10 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 20 (3d8 + 7) bludgeoning damage.