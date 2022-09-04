Ancient Black Dragon

Gargantuan dragon, chaotic evil

Armor Class 22 (natural armor)

Hit Points 367 (21d20 + 147)

Speed 40 ft., fly 80 ft., swim 40 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 27(+8) 14(+2) 25(+7) 16(+3) 15(+2) 19(+4)

Saving Throws Dex +9, Con +14, Wis +9, Cha +11

Skills Perception +16, Stealth +9

Damage Immunities acid

Senses blindsight 60 ft., darkvision 120 ft., passive Perception 26

Languages Common, Draconic

Challenge 21 (33,000 XP)

Amphibious. The dragon can breathe air and water.

Legendary Resistance (3/Day). If the dragon fails a saving throw, it can choose to succeed instead.

Actions

Multiattack. The dragon can use its Frightful Presence. It then makes three attacks: one with its bite and two with its claws.

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +15 to hit, reach 15 ft., one target. Hit: 19 (2d10 + 8) piercing damage plus 9 (2d8) acid damage.

Claw. Melee Weapon Attack: +15 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 15 (2d6 + 8) slashing damage.

Tail. Melee Weapon Attack: +15 to hit, reach 20 ft., one target. Hit: 17 (2d8 + 8) bludgeoning damage.

Frightful Presence. Each creature of the dragon’s choice that is within 120 feet of the dragon and aware of it must succeed on a DC 19 Wisdom saving throw or become frightened for 1 minute. A creature can repeat the saving throw at the end of each of its turns, ending the effect on itself on a success. If a creature’s saving throw is successful or the effect ends for it, the creature is immune to the dragon’s Frightful Presence for the next 24 hours.

Acid Breath (Recharge 5–6). The dragon exhales acid in a 90-foot line that is 10 feet wide. Each creature in that line must make a DC 22 Dexterity saving throw, taking 67 (15d8) acid damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.

Legendary Actions

The dragon can take 3 legendary actions, choosing from the options below. Only one legendary action option can be used at a time and only at the end of another creature’s turn. The dragon regains spent legendary actions at the start of its turn.

Detect. The dragon makes a Wisdom (Perception) check.

Tail Attack. The dragon makes a tail attack.

Wing Attack (Costs 2 Actions). The dragon beats its wings. Each creature within 15 feet of the dragon must succeed on a DC 23 Dexterity saving throw or take 15 (2d6 + 8) bludgeoning damage and be knocked prone. The dragon can then fly up to half its flying speed.

Adult Black Dragon

Huge dragon, chaotic evil

Armor Class 19 (natural armor)

Hit Points 195 (17d12 + 85)

Speed 40 ft., fly 80 ft., swim 40 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 23(+6) 14(+2) 21(+5) 14(+2) 13(+1) 17(+3)

Saving Throws Dex +7, Con +10, Wis +6, Cha +8

Skills Perception +11, Stealth +7

Damage Immunities acid

Senses blindsight 60 ft., darkvision 120 ft., passive Perception 21

Languages Common, Draconic

Challenge 14 (11,500 XP)

Amphibious. The dragon can breathe air and water.

Legendary Resistance (3/Day). If the dragon fails a saving throw, it can choose to succeed instead.

Actions

Multiattack. The dragon can use its Frightful Presence. It then makes three attacks: one with its bite and two with its claws.

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +11 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 17 (2d10 + 6) piercing damage plus 4 (1d8) acid damage.

Claw. Melee Weapon Attack: +11 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 13 (2d6 + 6) slashing damage.

Tail. Melee Weapon Attack: +11 to hit, reach 15 ft., one target. Hit: 15 (2d8 + 6) bludgeoning damage.

Frightful Presence. Each creature of the dragon’s choice that is within 120 feet of the dragon and aware of it must succeed on a DC 16 Wisdom saving throw or become frightened for 1 minute. A creature can repeat the saving throw at the end of each of its turns, ending the effect on itself on a success. If a creature’s saving throw is successful or the effect ends for it, the creature is immune to the dragon’s Frightful Presence for the next 24 hours.

Acid Breath (Recharge 5–6). The dragon exhales acid in a 60-foot line that is 5 feet wide. Each creature in that line must make a DC 18 Dexterity saving throw, taking 54 (12d8) acid damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.

Legendary Actions

The dragon can take 3 legendary actions, choosing from the options below. Only one legendary action option can be used at a time and only at the end of another creature’s turn. The dragon regains spent legendary actions at the start of its turn.

Detect. The dragon makes a Wisdom (Perception) check.

Tail Attack. The dragon makes a tail attack.

Wing Attack (Costs 2 Actions). The dragon beats its wings. Each creature within 10 feet of the dragon must succeed on a DC 19 Dexterity saving throw or take 13 (2d6 + 6) bludgeoning damage and be knocked prone. The dragon can then fly up to half its flying speed.

Young Black Dragon

Large dragon, chaotic evil

Armor Class 18 (natural armor)

Hit Points 127 (15d10 + 45)

Speed 40 ft., fly 80 ft., swim 40 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 19(+4) 14(+2) 17(+3) 12(+1) 11(+0) 15(+2)

Saving Throws Dex +5, Con +6, Wis +3, Cha +5

Skills Perception +6, Stealth +5

Damage Immunities acid

Senses blindsight 30 ft., darkvision 120 ft., passive Perception 16

Languages Common, Draconic

Challenge 7 (2,900 XP)

Amphibious. The dragon can breathe air and water.

Actions

Multiattack. The dragon makes three attacks: one with its bite and two with its claws.

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +7 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 15 (2d10 + 4) piercing damage plus 4 (1d8) acid damage.

Claw. Melee Weapon Attack: +7 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 11 (2d6 + 4) slashing damage.

Acid Breath (Recharge 5–6). The dragon exhales acid in a 30-foot line that is 5 feet wide. Each creature in that line must make a DC 14 Dexterity saving throw, taking 49 (11d8) acid damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.

Black Dragon Wyrmling

Medium dragon, chaotic evil

Armor Class 17 (natural armor)

Hit Points 33 (6d8 + 6)

Speed 30 ft., fly 60 ft., swim 30 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 15(+2) 14(+2) 13(+1) 10(+0) 11(+0) 13(+1)

Saving Throws Dex +4, Con +3, Wis +2, Cha +3

Skills Perception +4, Stealth +4

Damage Immunities acid

Senses blindsight 10 ft., darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 14

Languages Draconic

Challenge 2 (450 XP)

Amphibious. The dragon can breathe air and water.

Actions

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +7 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 7 (1d10 + 2) piercing damage plus 2 (1d4) acid damage.

Acid Breath (Recharge 5–6). The dragon exhales acid in a 15-foot line that is 5 feet wide. Each creature in that line must make a DC 11 Dexterity saving throw, taking 22 (5d8) acid damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.