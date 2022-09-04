Ancient Blue Dragon

Gargantuan dragon, lawful evil

Armor Class 22 (natural armor)

Hit Points 481 (26d20 + 208)

Speed 40 ft., burrow 40 ft., fly 80 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 29(+9) 10(+0) 27(+8) 18(+4) 17(+3) 21(+5)

Saving Throws Dex +7, Con +15, Wis +10, Cha +12

Skills Perception +17, Stealth +7

Damage Immunities lightning

Senses blindsight 60 ft., darkvision 120 ft., passive Perception 27

Languages Common, Draconic

Challenge 23 (50,000 XP)

Legendary Resistance (3/Day). If the dragon fails a saving throw, it can choose to succeed instead.

Actions

Multiattack. The dragon can use its Frightful Presence. It then makes three attacks: one with its bite and two with its claws.

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +16 to hit, reach 15 ft., one target. Hit: 20 (2d10 + 9) piercing damage plus 11 (2d10) lightning damage.

Claw. Melee Weapon Attack: +16 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 16 (2d6 + 9) slashing damage.

Tail. Melee Weapon Attack: +16 to hit, reach 20 ft., one target. Hit: 18 (2d8 + 9) bludgeoning damage.

Frightful Presence. Each creature of the dragon’s choice that is within 120 feet of the dragon and aware of it must succeed on a DC 20 Wisdom saving throw or become frightened for 1 minute. A creature can repeat the saving throw at the end of each of its turns, ending the effect on itself on a success. If a creature’s saving throw is successful or the effect ends for it, the creature is immune to the dragon’s Frightful Presence for the next 24 hours.

Lightning Breath (Recharge 5–6). The dragon exhales lightning in a 120-foot line that is 10 feet wide. Each creature in that line must make a DC 23 Dexterity saving throw, taking 88 (16d10) lightning damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.

Legendary Actions

The dragon can take 3 legendary actions, choosing from the options below. Only one legendary action option can be used at a time and only at the end of another creature’s turn. The dragon regains spent legendary actions at the start of its turn.

Detect. The dragon makes a Wisdom (Perception) check.

Tail Attack. The dragon makes a tail attack.

Wing Attack (Costs 2 Actions). The dragon beats its wings. Each creature within 15 feet of the dragon must succeed on a DC 24 Dexterity saving throw or take 16 (2d6 + 9) bludgeoning damage and be knocked prone. The dragon can then fly up to half its flying speed.

Adult Blue Dragon

Huge dragon, lawful evil

Armor Class 19 (natural armor)

Hit Points 225 (18d12 + 108)

Speed 40 ft., burrow 30 ft., fly 80 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 25(+7) 10(+0) 23(+6) 16(+3) 15(+2) 19(+4)

Saving Throws Dex +5, Con +11, Wis +7, Cha +9

Skills Perception +12, Stealth +5

Damage Immunities lightning

Senses blindsight 60 ft., darkvision 120 ft., passive Perception 22

Languages Common, Draconic

Challenge 16 (15,000 XP)

Legendary Resistance (3/Day). If the dragon fails a saving throw, it can choose to succeed instead.

Actions

Multiattack. The dragon can use its Frightful Presence. It then makes three attacks: one with its bite and two with its claws.

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +12 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 17 (2d10 + 7) piercing damage plus 5 (1d10) lightning damage.

Claw. Melee Weapon Attack: +12 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 13 (2d6 + 7) slashing damage.

Tail. Melee Weapon Attack: +12 to hit, reach 15 ft., one target. Hit: 15 (2d8 + 7) bludgeoning damage.

Frightful Presence. Each creature of the dragon’s choice that is within 120 feet of the dragon and aware of it must succeed on a DC 17 Wisdom saving throw or become frightened for 1 minute. A creature can repeat the saving throw at the end of each of its turns, ending the effect on itself on a success. If a creature’s saving throw is successful or the effect ends for it, the creature is immune to the dragon’s Frightful Presence for the next 24 hours.

Lightning Breath (Recharge 5–6). The dragon exhales lightning in a 90-foot line that is 5 feet wide. Each creature in that line must make a DC 19 Dexterity saving throw, taking 66 (12d10) lightning damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.

Legendary Actions

The dragon can take 3 legendary actions, choosing from the options below. Only one legendary action option can be used at a time and only at the end of another creature’s turn. The dragon regains spent legendary actions at the start of its turn.

Detect. The dragon makes a Wisdom (Perception) check.

Tail Attack. The dragon makes a tail attack.

Wing Attack (Costs 2 Actions). The dragon beats its wings. Each creature within 10 feet of the dragon must succeed on a DC 20 Dexterity saving throw or take 14 (2d6 + 7) bludgeoning damage and be knocked prone. The dragon can then fly up to half its flying speed.

Young Blue Dragon

Large dragon, lawful evil

Armor Class 18 (natural armor)

Hit Points 152 (16d10 + 64)

Speed 40 ft., burrow 20 ft., fly 80 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 21(+5) 10(+0) 19(+4) 14(+2) 13(+1) 17(+3)

Saving Throws Dex +4, Con +8, Wis +5, Cha +7

Skills Perception +9, Stealth +4

Damage Immunities lightning

Senses blindsight 30 ft., darkvision 120 ft., passive Perception 19

Languages Common, Draconic

Challenge 9 (5,000 XP)

Actions

Multiattack. The dragon makes three attacks: one with its bite and two with its claws.

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +9 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 16 (2d10 + 5) piercing damage plus 4 (1d8) lightning damage.

Claw. Melee Weapon Attack: +9 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 12 (2d6 + 5) slashing damage.

Lightning Breath (Recharge 5–6). The dragon exhales lightning in a 30-foot line that is 5 feet wide. Each creature in that line must make a DC 15 Dexterity saving throw, taking 55 (10d10) lightning damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.

Blue Dragon Wyrmling

Medium dragon, lawful evil

Armor Class 17 (natural armor)

Hit Points 52 (8d8 + 16)

Speed 30 ft., burrow 15 ft., fly 60 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 17(+3) 10(+0) 15(+2) 12(+1) 11(+0) 15(+2)

Saving Throws Dex +2, Con +4, Wis +2, Cha +4

Skills Perception +4, Stealth +2

Damage Immunities lightning

Senses blindsight 10 ft., darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 14

Languages Draconic

Challenge 3 (700 XP)

Actions

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 8 (1d10 + 3) piercing damage plus 3 (1d6) lightning damage.

Lightning Breath (Recharge 5–6). The dragon exhales lightning in a 30-foot line that is 5 feet wide. Each creature in that line must make a DC 12 Dexterity saving throw, taking 22 (4d10) lightning damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.