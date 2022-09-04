Ancient White Dragon
Gargantuan dragon, chaotic evil
Armor Class 20 (natural armor)
Hit Points 333 (18d20 + 144)
Speed 40 ft., burrow 40 ft., fly 80 ft., swim 40 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
26(+8)
10(+0)
26(+8)
10(+0)
13(+1)
14(+2)
Saving Throws Dex +6, Con +14, Wis +7, Cha +8
Skills Perception +13, Stealth +6
Damage Immunities cold
Senses blindsight 60 ft., darkvision 120 ft., passive Perception 23
Languages Common, Draconic
Challenge 20 (25,000 XP)
Ice Walk. The dragon can move across and climb icy surfaces without needing to make an ability check. Additionally, difficult terrain composed of ice or snow doesn’t cost it extra moment.
Legendary Resistance (3/Day). If the dragon fails a saving throw, it can choose to succeed instead.
Actions
Multiattack. The dragon can use its Frightful Presence. It then makes three attacks: one with its bite and two with its claws.
Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +14 to hit, reach 15 ft., one target. Hit: 19 (2d10 + 8) piercing damage plus 9 (2d8) cold damage.
Claw. Melee Weapon Attack: +14 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 15 (2d6 + 8) slashing damage.
Tail. Melee Weapon Attack: +14 to hit, reach 20 ft., one target. Hit: 17 (2d8 + 8) bludgeoning damage.
Frightful Presence. Each creature of the dragon’s choice that is within 120 feet of the dragon and aware of it must succeed on a DC 16 Wisdom saving throw or become frightened for 1 minute. A creature can repeat the saving throw at the end of each of its turns, ending the effect on itself on a success. If a creature’s saving throw is successful or the effect ends for it, the creature is immune to the dragon’s Frightful Presence for the next 24 hours.
Cold Breath (Recharge 5–6). The dragon exhales an icy blast in a 90-foot cone. Each creature in that line must make a DC 22 Constitution saving throw, taking 72 (16d8) cold damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.
Legendary Actions
The dragon can take 3 legendary actions, choosing from the options below. Only one legendary action option can be used at a time and only at the end of another creature’s turn. The dragon regains spent legendary actions at the start of its turn.
Detect. The dragon makes a Wisdom (Perception) check.
Tail Attack. The dragon makes a tail attack.
Wing Attack (Costs 2 Actions). The dragon beats its wings. Each creature within 15 feet of the dragon must succeed on a DC 22 Dexterity saving throw or take 15 (2d6 + 8) bludgeoning damage and be knocked prone. The dragon can then fly up to half its flying speed.
Adult White Dragon
Huge dragon, chaotic evil
Armor Class 18 (natural armor)
Hit Points 200 (16d12 + 96)
Speed 40 ft., burrow 30 ft., fly 80 ft., swim 40 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
22(+6)
10(+0)
22(+6)
8(-1)
12(+1)
12(+1)
Saving Throws Dex +5, Con +11, Wis +6, Cha +6
Skills Perception +11, Stealth +5
Damage Immunities cold
Senses blindsight 60 ft., darkvision 120 ft., passive Perception 21
Languages Common, Draconic
Challenge 13 (10,000 XP)
Ice Walk. The dragon can move across and climb icy surfaces without needing to make an ability check. Additionally, difficult terrain composed of ice or snow doesn’t cost it extra moment.
Legendary Resistance (3/Day). If the dragon fails a saving throw, it can choose to succeed instead.
Actions
Multiattack. The dragon can use its Frightful Presence. It then makes three attacks: one with its bite and two with its claws.
Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +11 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 17 (2d10 + 6) piercing damage plus 4 (1d8) cold damage.
Claw. Melee Weapon Attack: +11 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 13 (2d6 + 6) slashing damage.
Tail. Melee Weapon Attack: +11 to hit, reach 15 ft., one target. Hit: 15 (2d8 + 6) bludgeoning damage.
Frightful Presence. Each creature of the dragon’s choice that is within 120 feet of the dragon and aware of it must succeed on a DC 16 Wisdom saving throw or become frightened for 1 minute. A creature can repeat the saving throw at the end of each of its turns, ending the effect on itself on a success. If a creature’s saving throw is successful or the effect ends for it, the creature is immune to the dragon’s Frightful Presence for the next 24 hours.
Cold Breath (Recharge 5–6). The dragon exhales an icy blast in a 60-foot cone. Each creature in that line must make a DC 19 Constitution saving throw, taking 54 (12d8) cold damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.
Legendary Actions
The dragon can take 3 legendary actions, choosing from the options below. Only one legendary action option can be used at a time and only at the end of another creature’s turn. The dragon regains spent legendary actions at the start of its turn.
Detect. The dragon makes a Wisdom (Perception) check.
Tail Attack. The dragon makes a tail attack.
Wing Attack (Costs 2 Actions). The dragon beats its wings. Each creature within 10 feet of the dragon must succeed on a DC 19 Dexterity saving throw or take 13 (2d6 + 6) bludgeoning damage and be knocked prone. The dragon can then fly up to half its flying speed.
Young White Dragon
Large dragon, chaotic evil
Armor Class 17 (natural armor)
Hit Points 133 (14d10 + 56)
Speed 40 ft., burrow 20 ft., fly 80 ft., swim 40 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
18(+4)
10(+0)
18(+4)
6(-2)
11(+0)
12(+1)
Saving Throws Dex +3, Con +7, Wis +3, Cha +4
Skills Perception +6, Stealth +3
Damage Immunities cold
Senses blindsight 30 ft., darkvision 120 ft., passive Perception 16
Languages Common, Draconic
Challenge 6 (2,300 XP)
Ice Walk. The dragon can move across and climb icy surfaces without needing to make an ability check. Additionally, difficult terrain composed of ice or snow doesn’t cost it extra moment.
Actions
Multiattack. The dragon makes three attacks: one with its bite and two with its claws.
Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +7 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 15 (2d10 + 4) piercing damage plus 4 (1d8) cold damage.
Claw. Melee Weapon Attack: +7 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 11 (2d6 + 4) slashing damage.
Cold Breath (Recharge 5–6). The dragon exhales an icy blast in a 30-foot cone. Each creature in that line must make a DC 15 Constitution saving throw, taking 45 (10d8) cold damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.
White Dragon Wyrmling
Medium dragon, chaotic evil
Armor Class 16 (natural armor)
Hit Points 32 (5d8 + 10)
Speed 30 ft., burrow 15 ft., fly 60 ft., swim 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
14(+2)
10(+0)
14(+2)
5(-3)
10(+0)
11(+0)
Saving Throws Dex +2, Con +4, Wis +2, Cha +2
Skills Perception +4, Stealth +2
Damage Immunities cold
Senses blindsight 10 ft., darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 14
Languages Draconic
Challenge 2 (450 XP)
Actions
Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +7 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 7 (1d10 + 2) piercing damage plus 2 (1d4) cold damage.
Cold Breath (Recharge 5–6). The dragon exhales an icy blast in a 15-foot cone. Each creature in that line must make a DC 12 Constitution saving throw, taking 22 (5d8) cold damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.