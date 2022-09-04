Ancient Bronze Dragon

Gargantuan dragon, lawful good

Armor Class 22 (natural armor)

Hit Points 444 (24d20 + 192)

Speed 40 ft., fly 80 ft., swim 40 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 29(+9) 10(+0) 27(+8) 18(+4) 17(+3) 21(+5)

Saving Throws Dex +7, Con +15, Wis +10, Cha +12

Skills Insight +10, Perception +17, Stealth +7

Damage Immunities lightning

Senses blindsight 60 ft., darkvision 120 ft., passive Perception 27

Languages Common, Draconic

Challenge 22 (41,000 XP)

Amphibious. The dragon can breathe air and water.

Legendary Resistance (3/Day). If the dragon fails a saving throw, it can choose to succeed instead.

Actions

Multiattack. The dragon can use its Frightful Presence. It then makes three attacks: one with its bite and two with its claws.

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +16 to hit, reach 15 ft., one target. Hit: 20 (2d10 + 9) piercing damage.

Claw. Melee Weapon Attack: +16 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 16 (2d6 + 9) slashing damage.

Tail. Melee Weapon Attack: +16 to hit, reach 20 ft., one target. Hit: 18 (2d8 + 9) bludgeoning damage.

Frightful Presence. Each creature of the dragon’s choice that is within 120 feet of the dragon and aware of it must succeed on a DC 20 Wisdom saving throw or become frightened for 1 minute. A creature can repeat the saving throw at the end of each of its turns, ending the effect on itself on a success. If a creature’s saving throw is successful or the effect ends for it, the creature is immune to the dragon’s Frightful Presence for the next 24 hours.

Breath Weapons (Recharge 5-6). The dragon uses one of the following breath weapons.

Lightning Breath. The dragon exhales acid in a 120-foot line that is 10 feet wide. Each creature in that line must make a DC 23 Dexterity saving throw, taking 88 (16d10) lightning damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.

Repulsion Breath. The dragon exhales repulsion energy in a 30-foot cone. Each creature in that area must succeed on a DC 23 Strength saving throw. On a failed save, the creature is pushed 60 feet away from the dragon.

Change Shape. The dragon magically polymorphs into a humanoid or beast that has a challenge rating no higher than its own, or back into its true form. It reverts to its true form if it dies. Any equipment it is wearing or carrying is absorbed or borne by the new form (the dragon’s choice). In a new form, the dragon retains its alignment, hit points, Hit Dice, ability to speak, proficiencies, Legendary Resistance, lair actions, and Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma scores, as well as this action. Its statistics and capabilities are otherwise replaced by those of the new form, except any class features or legendary actions of that form.

Legendary Actions

The dragon can take 3 legendary actions, choosing from the options below. Only one legendary action option can be used at a time and only at the end of another creature’s turn. The dragon regains spent legendary actions at the start of its turn.

Detect. The dragon makes a Wisdom (Perception) check.

Tail Attack. The dragon makes a tail attack.

Wing Attack (Costs 2 Actions). The dragon beats its wings. Each creature within 15 feet of the dragon must succeed on a DC 24 Dexterity saving throw or take 16 (2d6 + 9) bludgeoning damage and be knocked prone. The dragon can then fly up to half its flying speed.

Adult Bronze Dragon

Huge dragon, lawful good

Armor Class 19 (natural armor)

Hit Points 212 (17d12 + 102)

Speed 40 ft., fly 80 ft., swim 40 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 25(+7) 10(+0) 23(+6) 16(+3) 15(+2) 19(+4)

Saving Throws Dex +5, Con +11, Wis +7, Cha +9

Skills Insight +7, Perception +12, Stealth +5

Damage Immunities lightning

Senses blindsight 60 ft., darkvision 120 ft., passive Perception 22

Languages Common, Draconic

Challenge 15 (13,000 XP)

Amphibious. The dragon can breathe air and water.

Legendary Resistance (3/Day). If the dragon fails a saving throw, it can choose to succeed instead.

Actions

Multiattack. The dragon can use its Frightful Presence. It then makes three attacks: one with its bite and two with its claws.

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +12 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 17 (2d10 + 7) piercing damage.

Claw. Melee Weapon Attack: +12 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 13 (2d6 + 7) slashing damage.

Tail. Melee Weapon Attack: +12 to hit, reach 15 ft., one target. Hit: 15 (2d8 + 7) bludgeoning damage.

Frightful Presence. Each creature of the dragon’s choice that is within 120 feet of the dragon and aware of it must succeed on a DC 17 Wisdom saving throw or become frightened for 1 minute. A creature can repeat the saving throw at the end of each of its turns, ending the effect on itself on a success. If a creature’s saving throw is successful or the effect ends for it, the creature is immune to the dragon’s Frightful Presence for the next 24 hours.

Breath Weapons (Recharge 5-6). The dragon uses one of the following breath weapons.

Lightning Breath. The dragon exhales lightning in a 90-foot line that is 5 feet wide. Each creature in that line must make a DC 19 Dexterity saving throw, taking 66 (12d10) lightning damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.

Repulsion Breath. The dragon exhales repulsion energy in a 30-foot cone. Each creature in that area must succeed on a DC 19 Strength saving throw. On a failed save, the creature is pushed 60 feet away from the dragon.

Change Shape. The dragon magically polymorphs into a humanoid or beast that has a challenge rating no higher than its own, or back into its true form. It reverts to its true form if it dies. Any equipment it is wearing or carrying is absorbed or borne by the new form (the dragon’s choice). In a new form, the dragon retains its alignment, hit points, Hit Dice, ability to speak, proficiencies, Legendary Resistance, lair actions, and Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma scores, as well as this action. Its statistics and capabilities are otherwise replaced by those of the new form, except any class features or legendary actions of that form.

Legendary Actions

The dragon can take 3 legendary actions, choosing from the options below. Only one legendary action option can be used at a time and only at the end of another creature’s turn. The dragon regains spent legendary actions at the start of its turn.

Detect. The dragon makes a Wisdom (Perception) check.

Tail Attack. The dragon makes a tail attack.

Wing Attack (Costs 2 Actions). The dragon beats its wings. Each creature within 10 feet of the dragon must succeed on a DC 20 Dexterity saving throw or take 14 (2d6 + 7) bludgeoning damage and be knocked prone. The dragon can then fly up to half its flying speed.

Young Bronze Dragon

Large dragon, lawful good

Armor Class 18 (natural armor)

Hit Points 142 (15d10 + 60)

Speed 40 ft., fly 80 ft., swim 40 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 21(+5) 10(+0) 19(+4) 14(+2) 13(+1) 17(+3)

Saving Throws Dex +3, Con +7, Wis +4, Cha +6

Skills Insight +4, Perception +7, Stealth +3

Damage Immunities lightning

Senses blindsight 30 ft., darkvision 120 ft., passive Perception 17

Languages Common, Draconic

Challenge 8 (3,900 XP)

Amphibious. The dragon can breathe air and water.

Actions

Multiattack. The dragon makes three attacks: one with its bite and two with its claws.

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +9 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 16 (2d10 + 5) piercing damage.

Claw. Melee Weapon Attack: +9 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 12 (2d6 + 5) slashing damage.

Breath Weapons (Recharge 5-6). The dragon uses one of the following breath weapons.

Lightning Breath. The dragon exhales lightning in a 30-foot line that is 5 feet wide. Each creature in that line must make a DC 15 Dexterity saving throw, taking 55 (11d10) lightning damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.

Repulsion Breath. The dragon exhales repulsion energy in a 30-foot cone. Each creature in that area must succeed on a DC 15 Strength saving throw. On a failed save, the creature is pushed 40 feet away from the dragon.

Bronze Dragon Wyrmling

Medium dragon, lawful good

Armor Class 17 (natural armor)

Hit Points 32 (5d8 + 10)

Speed 30 ft., fly 60 ft., swim 30 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 17(+3) 10(+0) 15(+2) 12(+1) 11(+0) 15(+2)

Saving Throws Dex +2, Con +4, Wis +2, Cha +4

Skills Perception +4, Stealth +2

Damage Immunities lightning

Senses blindsight 10 ft., darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 14

Languages Draconic

Challenge 2 (450 XP)

Amphibious. The dragon can breathe air and water.

Actions

Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +5 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 8 (1d10 + 3) piercing damage plus 3 (1d6) acid damage.

Breath Weapons (Recharge 5-6). The dragon uses one of the following breath weapons.

Lightning Breath . The dragon exhales lightning in a 30-foot line that is 5 feet wide. Each creature in that line must make a DC 12 Dexterity saving throw, taking 16 (3d10) lightning damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.

Repulsion Breath. The dragon exhales repulsion energy in a 30-foot cone. Each creature in that area must succeed on a DC 12 Strength saving throw. On a failed save, the creature is pushed 30 feet away from the dragon.