Large giant, chaotic evil
Armor Class 12 (natural armor)
Hit Points 85 (10d10 + 30)
Speed 40 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
21(+5)
8(-1)
17(+3)
6(-2)
10(+0)
8(-1)
Skills Perception +4
Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 14
Languages Giant, Orc
Challenge 4 (1,100 XP)
Two Heads. The ettin has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks and on saving throws against being blinded, charmed, deafened, frightened, stunned, and knocked unconscious.
Wakeful. When one of the ettin’s heads is asleep, its other head is awake.
Actions
Multiattack. The ettin makes two attacks: one with its battleaxe and one with its morningstar.
Battleaxe. Melee Weapon Attack: +7 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 14 (2d8 + 5) slashing damage.
Morningstar. Melee Weapon Attack: +7 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 14 (2d8 + 5) piercing damage.