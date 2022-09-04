Shrieker

Medium plant, unaligned

Armor Class 5
Hit Points 13 (3d8)
Speed 0 ft.

STR

DEX

CON

INT

WIS

CHA

1(-5)

1(-5)

10(+0)

1(-5)

3(-4)

8(-1)

Condition Immunities blinded, deafened, frightened
Senses blindsight 30 ft. (blind beyond this radius), passive Perception 6
Languages
Challenge 0 (10 XP)

False Appearance. While the shrieker remains motionless, it is indistinguishable from an ordinary fungus.

Reactions

Shriek. When bright light or a creature is within 30 feet of the shrieker, it emits a shriek audible within 300 feet of it. The shrieker continues to shriek until the disturbance moves out of range and for 1d4 of the shrieker’s turns afterward.