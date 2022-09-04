Medium plant, unaligned

Armor Class 5

Hit Points 18 (4d8)

Speed 5 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 3(-4) 1(-5) 10(+0) 1(-5) 3(-4) 1(-5)

Condition Immunities blinded, deafened, frightened

Senses blindsight 30 ft. (blind beyond this radius), passive Perception 6

Languages —

Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)

False Appearance. While the violet fungus remains motionless, it is indistinguishable from an ordinary fungus.

Actions

Multiattack. The fungus makes 1d4 Rotting Touch attacks.

Rotting Touch. Melee Weapon Attack: +2 to hit, reach 10 ft., one creature. Hit: 4 (1d8) necrotic damage.