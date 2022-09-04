Violet Fungus
Medium plant, unaligned
Armor Class 5
Hit Points 18 (4d8)
Speed 5 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
3(-4)
1(-5)
10(+0)
1(-5)
3(-4)
1(-5)
Condition Immunities blinded, deafened, frightened
Senses blindsight 30 ft. (blind beyond this radius), passive Perception 6
Languages —
Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)
False Appearance. While the violet fungus remains motionless, it is indistinguishable from an ordinary fungus.
Actions
Multiattack. The fungus makes 1d4 Rotting Touch attacks.
Rotting Touch. Melee Weapon Attack: +2 to hit, reach 10 ft., one creature. Hit: 4 (1d8) necrotic damage.