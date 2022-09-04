Medium elemental, chaotic evil
Armor Class 15 (natural armor)
Hit Points 52 (7d8 + 21)
Speed 30 ft., fly 60 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
15(+2)
11(+0)
16(+3)
6(-2)
11(+0)
7(-2)
Damage Resistances bludgeoning, piercing, and slashing from nonmagical attacks that aren’t adamantine
Damage Immunities poison
Condition Immunities exhaustion, petrified, poisoned
Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 10
Languages Terran
Challenge 2 (450 XP)
False Appearance. While the gargoyle remains motionless, it is indistinguishable from an inanimate statue.
Actions
Multiattack. The gargoyle makes two attacks: one with its bite and one with its claws.
Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) piercing damage.
Claws. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) slashing damage.