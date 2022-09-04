Ghoul
Ghoul
Medium undead, chaotic evil
Armor Class 12
Hit Points 22 (5d8)
Speed 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
13(+1)
15(+2)
10(+0)
7(-2)
10(+0)
6(-2)
Damage Immunities poison
Condition Immunities charmed, exhaustion, poisoned
Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 10
Languages Common
Challenge 1 (200 XP)
Actions
Bite. Melee Weapon Attack: +2 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 9 (2d6 + 2) piercing damage.
Claws. Melee Weapon Attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 7 (2d4 + 2) slashing damage. If the target is a creature other than an elf or undead, it must succeed on a DC 10 Constitution saving throw or be paralyzed for 1 minute. The target can repeat the saving throw at the end of each of its turns, ending the effect on itself on a success.