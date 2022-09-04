Huge giant, neutral good (50%) or neutral evil (50%)

Armor class 14 (natural armor)

Hit points 200 (16d12 + 96)

Speed 40 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 27(+8) 10(+0) 22(+6) 12(+1) 16(+3) 16(+3)

Saving throws Con +10, Wis +7, Cha +7

Skills Insight +7, Perception +7

Senses passive Perception 17

Languages Common, Giant

Challenge 9 (5,000 XP)

Keen Smell. The giant has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on smell.

Innate Spellcasting. The giant’s innate spellcasting ability is Charisma. It can innately cast the following spells, requiring no material components:

At will: detect magic, fog cloud, light

3/day each: feather fall, fly, misty step, telekinesis

1/day each: control weather, gaseous form

Actions

Multiattack. The giant makes two morningstar attacks.

Morningstar. Melee weapon attack: +12 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 21 (3d8 + 8) piercing damage.

Rock. Ranged weapon attack: +12 to hit, range 60/240 ft., one target. Hit: 30 (4d10 + 8) bludgeoning damage.