Fire Giant
Fire Giant
Huge giant, lawful evil
Armor class 18 (plate)
Hit points 162 (13d12 + 78)
Speed 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
25(+7)
9(-1)
23(+6)
10(+0)
14(+2)
13(+1)
Saving throws Dex +3, Con +10, Cha +5
Skills Athletics +11, Perception +6
Damage immunities fire Senses passive Perception 16
Languages Giant
Challenge 9 (5,000 XP)
Actions
Multiattack. The giant makes two greatsword attacks.
Greatsword. Melee weapon attack: +11 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 28 (6d6 + 7) slashing damage.
Rock. Ranged weapon attack: +11 to hit, range 60/240 ft., one target. Hit: 29 (4d10 + 7) bludgeoning damage.