Fire Giant

Huge giant, lawful evil

Armor class 18 (plate)
Hit points 162 (13d12 + 78)
Speed 30 ft.

STR

DEX

CON

INT

WIS

CHA

25(+7)

9(-1)

23(+6)

10(+0)

14(+2)

13(+1)

Saving throws Dex +3, Con +10, Cha +5
Skills Athletics +11, Perception +6
Damage immunities fire Senses passive Perception 16
Languages Giant
Challenge 9 (5,000 XP)

Actions

Multiattack. The giant makes two greatsword attacks.

Greatsword. Melee weapon attack: +11 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 28 (6d6 + 7) slashing damage.

Rock. Ranged weapon attack: +11 to hit, range 60/240 ft., one target. Hit: 29 (4d10 + 7) bludgeoning damage.