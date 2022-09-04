Frost Giant
Frost Giant
Huge giant, neutral evil
Armor class 15 (patchwork armor)
Hit points 138 (12d12 + 60)
Speed 40 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
23(+6)
9(-1)
21(+5)
9(-1)
10(+0)
12(+1)
Saving throws Con +8, Wis +3, Cha +4
Skills Athletics +9, Perception +3
Damage immunities cold
Senses passive Perception 13
Languages Giant
Challenge 8 (3,900 XP)
Actions
Multiattack. The giant makes two greataxe attacks.
Greataxe. Melee weapon attack: +9 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 25 (3d12 + 6) slashing damage.
Rock. Ranged weapon attack: +9 to hit, range 60/240 ft., one target. Hit: 28 (4d10 + 6) bludgeoning damage.