Hill Giant
Armor class 13 (natural armor)
Hit points 105 (10d12 + 40)
Speed 40 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
21(+5)
8(-1)
19(+4)
5(-3)
9(-1)
6(-2)
Skills Perception +2
Senses passive Perception 12
Languages Giant
Challenge 5 (1,800 XP)
Actions
Multiattack. The giant makes two greatclub attacks.
Greatclub. Melee weapon attack: +8 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 18 (3d8 + 5) bludgeoning damage.
Rock. Ranged weapon attack: +8 to hit, range 60/240 ft., one target. Hit: 21 (3d10 + 5) bludgeoning damage.