Hill Giant

Armor class 13 (natural armor)
Hit points 105 (10d12 + 40)
Speed 40 ft.

STR

DEX

CON

INT

WIS

CHA

21(+5)

8(-1)

19(+4)

5(-3)

9(-1)

6(-2)

Skills Perception +2
Senses passive Perception 12
Languages Giant
Challenge 5 (1,800 XP)

Actions

Multiattack. The giant makes two greatclub attacks.

Greatclub. Melee weapon attack: +8 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 18 (3d8 + 5) bludgeoning damage.

Rock. Ranged weapon attack: +8 to hit, range 60/240 ft., one target. Hit: 21 (3d10 + 5) bludgeoning damage.