Huge giant, neutral
Armor class 17 (natural armor)
Hit points 126 (11d12 + 55)
Speed 40 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
23(+6)
15(+2)
20(+5)
10(+0)
12(+1)
9(-1)
Saving throws Dex +5, Con +8, Wis +4
Skills Athletics +12, Perception +4
Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 14
Languages Giant
Challenge 7 (2,900 XP)
Stone Camouflage. The giant has advantage on Dexterity (Stealth) checks made to hide in rocky terrain.
Actions
Multiattack. The giant makes two greatclub attacks.
Greatclub. Melee weapon attack: +9 to hit, reach 15 ft., one target. Hit: 19 (3d8 + 6) bludgeoning damage.
Rock. Ranged weapon attack: +9 to hit, range 60/240 ft., one target. Hit: 28 (4d10 + 6) bludgeoning damage. If the target is a creature, it must succeed on a DC 17 Strength saving throw or be knocked prone.
Reactions
Rock Catching. If a rock or similar object is hurled at the giant, the giant can, with a successful DC 10 Dexterity saving throw, catch the missile and take no bludgeoning damage from it.