Huge giant, neutral

Armor class 17 (natural armor)

Hit points 126 (11d12 + 55)

Speed 40 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 23(+6) 15(+2) 20(+5) 10(+0) 12(+1) 9(-1)

Saving throws Dex +5, Con +8, Wis +4

Skills Athletics +12, Perception +4

Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 14

Languages Giant

Challenge 7 (2,900 XP)

Stone Camouflage. The giant has advantage on Dexterity (Stealth) checks made to hide in rocky terrain.

Actions

Multiattack. The giant makes two greatclub attacks.

Greatclub. Melee weapon attack: +9 to hit, reach 15 ft., one target. Hit: 19 (3d8 + 6) bludgeoning damage.

Rock. Ranged weapon attack: +9 to hit, range 60/240 ft., one target. Hit: 28 (4d10 + 6) bludgeoning damage. If the target is a creature, it must succeed on a DC 17 Strength saving throw or be knocked prone.

Reactions

Rock Catching. If a rock or similar object is hurled at the giant, the giant can, with a successful DC 10 Dexterity saving throw, catch the missile and take no bludgeoning damage from it.