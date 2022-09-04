Medium humanoid (gnoll), chaotic evil

Armor class 15 (hide armor, shield)

Hit points 22 (5d8)

Speed 30 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 14(+2) 12(+1) 11(+0) 6(-2) 10(+0) 6(-2)

Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 10

Languages Gnoll

Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)

Rampage. When the gnoll reduces a creature to 0 hit points with a melee attack on its turn, the gnoll can take a bonus action to move up to half its speed and make a bite attack.

Actions

Bite. Melee weapon attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 4 (1d4 + 2) piercing damage.

Spear. Melee or ranged weapon attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft. or range 20/60 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) piercing damage, or 6 (1d8 + 2) piercing damage if used with two hands to make a melee attack.

Longbow. Ranged weapon attack: +3 to hit, range 150/600 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d8 + 1) piercing damage.