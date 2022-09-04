Small humanoid (gnome), neutral good

Armor Class 15 (chain shirt)

Hit Points 16 (3d6 + 6)

Speed 20 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 15(+2) 14(+2) 14(+2) 12(+1) 10(+0) 9(-1)

Skills Investigation +3, Perception +2, Stealth +4

Senses darkvision 120 ft., passive Perception 12

Languages Gnomish, Terran, Undercommon

Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)

Stone Camouflage. The gnome has advantage on Dexterity (Stealth) checks made to hide in rocky terrain.

Gnome Cunning. The gnome has advantage on Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma saving throws against magic.

Innate Spellcasting. The gnome’s innate spellcasting ability is Intelligence (spell save DC 11). It can innately cast the following spells, requiring no material components:

At will: nondetection (self only)

1/day each: blindness/deafness, blur, disguise self

Actions

War Pick. Melee weapon attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 6 (1d8 + 2) piercing damage.

Poisoned Dart. Ranged weapon attack: +4 to hit, range 30/120 ft., one creature. Hit: 4 (1d4 + 2) piercing damage, and the target must succeed on a DC 12 Constitution saving throw or be poisoned for 1 minute. The target can repeat the saving throw at the end of each of its turns, ending the effect on itself on a success.



