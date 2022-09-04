Goblin

Small humanoid (goblinoid), neutral evil

Armor class 15 (leather armor, shield)
Hit points 7 (2d6)
Speed 30 ft.

STR

DEX

CON

INT

WIS

CHA

15(+2)

14(+2)

14(+2)

12(+1)

10(+0)

9(-1)

Skills Stealth +6
Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 9
Languages Common, Goblin
Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)

Nimble Escape. The goblin can take the Disengage or Hide action as a bonus action on each of its turns.

Actions

Scimitar. Melee weapon attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) slashing damage.

Shortbow. Ranged weapon attack: +4 to hit, range 80/320 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) piercing damage.