Goblin
Goblin
Small humanoid (goblinoid), neutral evil
Armor class 15 (leather armor, shield)
Hit points 7 (2d6)
Speed 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
15(+2)
14(+2)
14(+2)
12(+1)
10(+0)
9(-1)
Skills Stealth +6
Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 9
Languages Common, Goblin
Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)
Nimble Escape. The goblin can take the Disengage or Hide action as a bonus action on each of its turns.
Actions
Scimitar. Melee weapon attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) slashing damage.
Shortbow. Ranged weapon attack: +4 to hit, range 80/320 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) piercing damage.