Small humanoid (goblinoid), neutral evil

Armor class 15 (leather armor, shield)

Hit points 7 (2d6)

Speed 30 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 15(+2) 14(+2) 14(+2) 12(+1) 10(+0) 9(-1)

Skills Stealth +6

Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 9

Languages Common, Goblin

Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)

Nimble Escape. The goblin can take the Disengage or Hide action as a bonus action on each of its turns.

Actions

Scimitar. Melee weapon attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) slashing damage.

Shortbow. Ranged weapon attack: +4 to hit, range 80/320 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) piercing damage.



