Large construct, unaligned

Armor class 20 (natural armor)

Hit points 210 (20d10 + 100)

Speed 30 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 24(+7) 9(-1) 20(+5) 3(-4) 11(+0) 1(-5)

Damage immunities fire, poison, psychic; bludgeoning, piercing, and slashing from nonmagical attacks that aren’t adamantine

Condition immunities charmed, exhaustion, frightened, paralyzed, petrified, poisoned

Senses darkvision 120 ft., passive Perception 10

Languages understands the languages of its creator but can’t speak

Challenge 16 (15,000 XP)

Fire Absorption. Whenever the golem is subjected to fire damage, it takes no damage and instead regains a number of hit points equal to the fire damage dealt.

Immutable form. The golem is immune to any spell or effect that would alter its form.

Magic resistance. The golem has advantage on saving throws against spells and other magical effects.

Magic weapons. The golem’s weapon attacks are magical.

Actions

Multiattack. The golem makes two melee attacks.

Slam. Melee weapon attack: +13 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 20 (3d8 + 7) bludgeoning damage.

Sword. Melee weapon attack: +13 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 23 (3d10 + 7) slashing damage.

Poison Breath (Recharge 6). The golem exhales poisonous gas in a 15-­‐foot cone. Each creature in that area must make a DC 19 Constitution saving throw, taking 45 (10d8) poison damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.