Large construct, unaligned

Armor class 17 (natural armor)

Hit points 178 (17d10 + 85)

Speed 30 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 22(+6) 9(-1) 20(+5) 3(-4) 11(+0) 9(-1)

Damage immunities poison, psychic; bludgeoning, piercing, and slashing from nonmagical attacks that aren’t adamantine

Condition immunities charmed, exhaustion, frightened, paralyzed, petrified, poisoned

Senses darkvision 120 ft., passive Perception 10

Languages understands the languages of its creator but can’t speak

Challenge 10 (5,900 XP)

Immutable form. The golem is immune to any spell or effect that would alter its form.

Magic resistance. The golem has advantage on saving throws against spells and other magical effects.

Magic weapons. The golem’s weapon attacks are magical.

Actions

Multiattack. The golem makes two slam attacks.

Slam. Melee weapon attack: +10 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 19 (3d8 + 6) bludgeoning damage.

Slow (Recharge 5–6). The golem targets one or more creatures it can see within 10 feet of it. Each target must make a DC 17 Wisdom saving throw against this magic. On a failed save, a target can’t use reactions, its speed is halved, and it can’t make more than one attack on its turn. In addition, the target can take either an action or a bonus action on its turn, not both. These effects last for 1 minute. A target can repeat the saving throw at the end of each of its turns, ending the effect on itself on a success.