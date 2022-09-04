Large monstrosity, unaligned

Armor class 19 (natural armor)

Hit points 114 (12d10 + 48)

Speed 40 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 20(+5) 11(+0) 18(+4) 2(-4) 12(+1) 7(-2)

Skills Perception +4

Condition Immunities petrified

Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 14

Languages —

Challenge 5 (1,800 XP)

Trampling Charge. If the gorgon moves at least 20 feet straight toward a creature and then hits it with a gore attack on the same turn, that target must succeed on a DC 16 Strength saving throw or be knocked prone. If the target is prone, the gorgon can make one attack with its hooves against it as a bonus action.

Actions

Gore. Melee weapon attack: +8 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 18 (2d12 + 5) piercing damage.

Hooves. Melee weapon attack: +8 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 16 (2d10 + 5) bludgeoning damage.

Petrifying Breath (Recharge 5–6). The gorgon exhales petrifying gas in a 30-foot cone. Each creature in that area must succeed on a DC 13 Constitution saving throw. On a failed save, a target begins to turn to stone and is restrained. The restrained target must repeat the saving throw at the end of its next turn. On a success, the effect ends on the target. On a failure, the target is petrified until freed by the greater restoration spell or other magic.