Large monstrosity, unaligned

Armor class 12

Hit points 59 (7d10 + 21)

Speed 30 ft., fly 80 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 20(+5) 11(+0) 18(+4) 2(-4) 12(+1) 7(-2)

Skills Perception +5

Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 15

Languages —

Challenge 2 (450 XP)

Keen Sight. The griffon has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on sight.

Actions

Multiattack. The griffon makes two attacks: one with its beak and one with its claws.

Beak. Melee weapon attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 8 (1d8 + 4) piercing damage.

Claws. Melee weapon attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 11 (2d6 + 4) slashing damage.