Griffon
Griffon
Large monstrosity, unaligned
Armor class 12
Hit points 59 (7d10 + 21)
Speed 30 ft., fly 80 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
20(+5)
11(+0)
18(+4)
2(-4)
12(+1)
7(-2)
Skills Perception +5
Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 15
Languages —
Challenge 2 (450 XP)
Keen Sight. The griffon has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on sight.
Actions
Multiattack. The griffon makes two attacks: one with its beak and one with its claws.
Beak. Melee weapon attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 8 (1d8 + 4) piercing damage.
Claws. Melee weapon attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 11 (2d6 + 4) slashing damage.