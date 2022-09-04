Medium humanoid (grimlock), neutral evil

Armor class 11

Hit points 11 (2d8 + 2)

Speed 30 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 16(+3) 12(+1) 12(+1) 9(-1) 8(-1) 6(-2)

Skills Athletics +5, Perception +3, Stealth +3

Condition immunities blinded

Senses blindsight 30 ft. or 10 ft. while deafened (blind beyond this radius), passive Perception 13

Languages Undercommon

Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)

Blind senses. The grimlock can’t use its blindsight while deafened and unable to smell.

Keen Hearing and Smell. The grimlock has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on hearing or smell.

Stone camouflage. The grimlock has advantage on Dexterity (Stealth) checks made to hide in rocky terrain.

Actions

Spiked bone club. Melee weapon attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d4 + 3) bludgeoning damage plus 2 (1d4) piercing damage.