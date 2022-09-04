Medium humanoid (grimlock), neutral evil
Armor class 11
Hit points 11 (2d8 + 2)
Speed 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
16(+3)
12(+1)
12(+1)
9(-1)
8(-1)
6(-2)
Skills Athletics +5, Perception +3, Stealth +3
Condition immunities blinded
Senses blindsight 30 ft. or 10 ft. while deafened (blind beyond this radius), passive Perception 13
Languages Undercommon
Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)
Blind senses. The grimlock can’t use its blindsight while deafened and unable to smell.
Keen Hearing and Smell. The grimlock has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on hearing or smell.
Stone camouflage. The grimlock has advantage on Dexterity (Stealth) checks made to hide in rocky terrain.
Actions
Spiked bone club. Melee weapon attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d4 + 3) bludgeoning damage plus 2 (1d4) piercing damage.