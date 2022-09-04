A beast, humanoid, giant, or monstrosity can become a half-dragon. It keeps its statistics, except as follows.

Challenge. To avoid recalculating the creature’s challenge rating, apply the template only to a creature that meets the optional prerequisite in the Breath weapon table below. Otherwise, recalculate the rating after you apply the template.

Senses. The half-dragon gains blindsight with a radius of 10 feet and darkvision with a radius of 60 feet.

Resistances. The half-dragon gains resistance to a type of damage based on its color.

Color Damage Resistance Black or copper Acid Blue or bronze Lightning Brass, gold, or red Fire Green Poison Silver or white Cold

Languages. The half-dragon speaks Draconic in addition to any other languages it knows.

New Action: Breath weapon. The half-dragon has the breath weapon of its dragon half. The half- dragon’s size determines how this action functions.

Size Breath Weapon Optional Prerequisite Large or smaller As a wyrmling Challenge 2 or higher Huge As a young dragon Challenge 7 or higher Gargantuan As an adult dragon Challenge 8 or higher

Half-Red Dragon Veteran

Medium humanoid (human), any alignment

Armor class 18 (plate)

Hit points 65 (10d8 + 20)

Speed 30 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 18(+4) 12(+1) 16(+3) 13(+1) 14(+2) 14(+2)

Skills Athletics +5, Perception +2

Damage resistances fire

Senses blindsight 10 ft., darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 12

Languages Common, Draconic

Challenge 5 (1,800 XP)

Actions

Multiattack. The veteran makes two longsword attacks. If it has a shortsword drawn, it can also make a shortsword attack.

Longsword. Melee weapon attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 7 (1d8 + 3) slashing damage, or 8 (1d10 + 3) slashing damage if used with two hands.

Shortsword. Melee weapon attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 6 (1d6 + 3) piercing damage.

Heavy crossbow. Ranged weapon attack: +3 to hit, range 100/400 ft., one target. Hit: 6 (1d10 + 1) piercing damage.

Fire breath (Recharge 5–6). The veteran exhales fire in a 15-foot cone. Each creature in that area must make a DC 15 Dexterity saving throw, taking 24 (7d6) fire damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.