Medium monstrosity, chaotic evil

Armor class 11

Hit points 38 (7d8 + 7)

Speed 20 ft., fly 40 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 12(+1) 13(+1) 12(+1) 7(-2) 10(+0) 13(+1)

Senses passive Perception 10

Languages Common

Challenge 1 (200 XP)

Actions

Multiattack. The harpy makes two attacks: one with its claws and one with its club.

Claws. Melee weapon attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 6 (2d4 + 1) slashing damage.

Club. Melee weapon attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 3 (1d4 + 1) bludgeoning damage.

Luring song. The harpy sings a magical melody. Every humanoid and giant within 300 feet of the harpy that can hear the song must succeed on a DC 11 Wisdom saving throw or be charmed until the song ends. The harpy must take a bonus action on its subsequent turns to continue singing. It can stop singing at any time. The song ends if the harpy is incapacitated. While charmed by the harpy, a target is incapacitated and ignores the songs of other harpies. If the charmed target is more than 5 feet away from the harpy, the target must move on its turn toward the harpy by the most direct route, trying to get within 5 feet. It doesn’t avoid opportunity attacks, but before moving into damaging terrain, such as lava or a pit, and whenever it takes damage from a source other than the harpy, the target can repeat the saving throw. A charmed target can also repeat the saving throw at the end of each of its turns. If the saving throw is successful, the effect ends on it. A target that successfully saves is immune to this harpy’s song for the next 24 hours.