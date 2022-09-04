Medium monstrosity, chaotic evil
Armor class 11
Hit points 38 (7d8 + 7)
Speed 20 ft., fly 40 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
12(+1)
13(+1)
12(+1)
7(-2)
10(+0)
13(+1)
Senses passive Perception 10
Languages Common
Challenge 1 (200 XP)
Actions
Multiattack. The harpy makes two attacks: one with its claws and one with its club.
Claws. Melee weapon attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 6 (2d4 + 1) slashing damage.
Club. Melee weapon attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 3 (1d4 + 1) bludgeoning damage.
Luring song. The harpy sings a magical melody. Every humanoid and giant within 300 feet of the harpy that can hear the song must succeed on a DC 11 Wisdom saving throw or be charmed until the song ends. The harpy must take a bonus action on its subsequent turns to continue singing. It can stop singing at any time. The song ends if the harpy is incapacitated. While charmed by the harpy, a target is incapacitated and ignores the songs of other harpies. If the charmed target is more than 5 feet away from the harpy, the target must move on its turn toward the harpy by the most direct route, trying to get within 5 feet. It doesn’t avoid opportunity attacks, but before moving into damaging terrain, such as lava or a pit, and whenever it takes damage from a source other than the harpy, the target can repeat the saving throw. A charmed target can also repeat the saving throw at the end of each of its turns. If the saving throw is successful, the effect ends on it. A target that successfully saves is immune to this harpy’s song for the next 24 hours.