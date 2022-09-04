Large monstrosity, unaligned

Armor class 11

Hit points 19 (3d10 + 3)

Speed 40 ft., fly 60 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 17(+3) 13(+1) 13(+1) 2(-4) 12(+1) 8(-1)

Skills Perception +5

Senses passive Perception 15

Languages —

Challenge 1 (200 XP)

Keen sight. The hippogriff has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on sight.

Actions

Multiattack. The hippogriff makes two attacks: one with its beak and one with its claws.

Beak. Melee weapon attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 8 (1d10 + 3) piercing damage.

Claws. Melee weapon attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 10 (2d6 + 3) slashing damage.