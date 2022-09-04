Hippogriff
Hippogriff
Large monstrosity, unaligned
Armor class 11
Hit points 19 (3d10 + 3)
Speed 40 ft., fly 60 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
17(+3)
13(+1)
13(+1)
2(-4)
12(+1)
8(-1)
Skills Perception +5
Senses passive Perception 15
Languages —
Challenge 1 (200 XP)
Keen sight. The hippogriff has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on sight.
Actions
Multiattack. The hippogriff makes two attacks: one with its beak and one with its claws.
Beak. Melee weapon attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 8 (1d10 + 3) piercing damage.
Claws. Melee weapon attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 10 (2d6 + 3) slashing damage.