Medium humanoid (goblinoid), lawful evil

Armor class 18 (chain mail, shield)

Hit points 11 (2d8 + 2)

Speed 30 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 13(+1) 12(+1) 12(+1) 10(+0) 10(+0) 9(-1)

Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 10

Languages Common, Goblin

Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)

Martial advantage. Once per turn, the hobgoblin can deal an extra 7 (2d6) damage to a creature it hits with a weapon attack if that creature is within 5 feet of an ally of the hobgoblin that isn’t incapacitated.

Actions

Longsword. Melee weapon attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d8 + 1) slashing damage, or 6 (1d10 + 1) slashing damage if used with two hands.

Longbow. Ranged weapon attack: +3 to hit, range 150/600 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d8 + 1) piercing damage.