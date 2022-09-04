Hobgoblin
Medium humanoid (goblinoid), lawful evil
Armor class 18 (chain mail, shield)
Hit points 11 (2d8 + 2)
Speed 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
13(+1)
12(+1)
12(+1)
10(+0)
10(+0)
9(-1)
Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 10
Languages Common, Goblin
Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)
Martial advantage. Once per turn, the hobgoblin can deal an extra 7 (2d6) damage to a creature it hits with a weapon attack if that creature is within 5 feet of an ally of the hobgoblin that isn’t incapacitated.
Actions
Longsword. Melee weapon attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d8 + 1) slashing damage, or 6 (1d10 + 1) slashing damage if used with two hands.
Longbow. Ranged weapon attack: +3 to hit, range 150/600 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d8 + 1) piercing damage.