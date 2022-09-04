Medium elemental, neutral
Armor class 14
Hit points 104 (16d8 + 32)
Speed 50 ft., fly 50 ft. (hover)
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
16(+3)
19(+4)
14(+2)
10(+0)
15(+2)
11(+0)
Skills Perception +8, Stealth +10
Damage resistances bludgeoning, piercing, and slashing from nonmagical attacks
Damage immunities poison
Condition immunities exhaustion, grappled, paralyzed, petrified, poisoned, prone, restrained, unconscious
Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 18
Languages Auran, understands Common but doesn’t speak it
Challenge 6 (2,300 XP)
Invisibility. The stalker is invisible. Faultless Tracker. The stalker is given a quarry by its summoner. The stalker knows the direction and distance to its quarry as long as the two of them are on the same plane of existence. The stalker also knows the location of its summoner.
Actions
Multiattack. The stalker makes two slam attacks.
Slam. Melee weapon attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 10 (2d6 + 3) bludgeoning damage.