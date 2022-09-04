Medium elemental, neutral

Armor class 14

Hit points 104 (16d8 + 32)

Speed 50 ft., fly 50 ft. (hover)

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 16(+3) 19(+4) 14(+2) 10(+0) 15(+2) 11(+0)

Skills Perception +8, Stealth +10

Damage resistances bludgeoning, piercing, and slashing from nonmagical attacks

Damage immunities poison

Condition immunities exhaustion, grappled, paralyzed, petrified, poisoned, prone, restrained, unconscious

Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 18

Languages Auran, understands Common but doesn’t speak it

Challenge 6 (2,300 XP)

Invisibility. The stalker is invisible. Faultless Tracker. The stalker is given a quarry by its summoner. The stalker knows the direction and distance to its quarry as long as the two of them are on the same plane of existence. The stalker also knows the location of its summoner.

Actions

Multiattack. The stalker makes two slam attacks.

Slam. Melee weapon attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 10 (2d6 + 3) bludgeoning damage.