Small humanoid (kobold), lawful evil

Armor class 12

Hit points 5 (2d6 − 2)

Speed 30 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 7(-2) 15(+2) 9(-1) 8(-1) 7(-2) 8(-1)

Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 8

Languages Common, Draconic

Challenge 1/8 (25 XP)

Sunlight sensitivity. While in sunlight, the kobold has disadvantage on attack rolls, as well as on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on sight.

Pack tactics. The kobold has advantage on an attack roll against a creature if at least one of the kobold’s allies is within 5 feet of the creature and the ally isn’t incapacitated.

Actions

Dagger. Melee weapon attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 4 (1d4 + 2) piercing damage.

Sling. Ranged weapon attack: +4 to hit, range 30/120 ft., one target. Hit: 4 (1d4 + 2) bludgeoning damage.