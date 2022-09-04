Large monstrosity, chaotic evil

Armor class 13 (natural armor)

Hit points 97 (13d10 + 26)

Speed 30 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 16(+3) 13(+1) 15(+2) 14(+2) 15(+2) 16(+3)

Skills Deception +7, Insight +4, Stealth +3

Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 12

Languages Abyssal, Common

Challenge 4 (1,100 XP)

Innate spellcasting. The lamia’s innate spellcasting ability is Charisma (spell save DC 13). It can innately cast the following spells, requiring no material components.

At will: disguise self (any humanoid form), major image

3/day each: charm person, mirror image, scrying, suggestion

1/day: geas

Actions

Multiattack. The lamia makes two attacks: one with its claws and one with its dagger or Intoxicating Touch.

Claws. Melee weapon attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 14 (2d10 + 3) slashing damage.

Dagger. Melee weapon attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d4 + 3) piercing damage.

Intoxicating Touch. Melee spell attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: The target is magically cursed for 1 hour. Until the curse ends, the target has disadvantage on Wisdom saving throws and all ability checks.