Large monstrosity, chaotic evil
Armor class 13 (natural armor)
Hit points 97 (13d10 + 26)
Speed 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
16(+3)
13(+1)
15(+2)
14(+2)
15(+2)
16(+3)
Skills Deception +7, Insight +4, Stealth +3
Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 12
Languages Abyssal, Common
Challenge 4 (1,100 XP)
Innate spellcasting. The lamia’s innate spellcasting ability is Charisma (spell save DC 13). It can innately cast the following spells, requiring no material components.
At will: disguise self (any humanoid form), major image
3/day each: charm person, mirror image, scrying, suggestion
1/day: geas
Actions
Multiattack. The lamia makes two attacks: one with its claws and one with its dagger or Intoxicating Touch.
Claws. Melee weapon attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 14 (2d10 + 3) slashing damage.
Dagger. Melee weapon attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d4 + 3) piercing damage.
Intoxicating Touch. Melee spell attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: The target is magically cursed for 1 hour. Until the curse ends, the target has disadvantage on Wisdom saving throws and all ability checks.