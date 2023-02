Medium humanoid (lizardfolk), neutral

Armor class 15 (natural armor, shield)

Hit points 22 (4d8 + 4)

Speed 30 ft., swim 30 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 15(+2) 10(+0) 13(+1) 7(-2) 12(+1) 7(-2)

Skills Perception +3, Stealth +4, Survival +5

Senses passive Perception 13

Languages Draconic

Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)

Hold breath. The lizardfolk can hold its breath for 15 minutes.

Actions

Multiattack. The lizardfolk makes two melee attacks, each one with a different weapon.

Bite. Melee weapon attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) piercing damage.

Heavy club. Melee weapon attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) bludgeoning damage.

Javelin. Melee or ranged weapon attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft. or range 30/120 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) piercing damage.

Spiked shield. Melee weapon attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) piercing damage.