Small elemental, chaotic neutral
Armor class 14 (natural armor)
Hit points 9 (2d6 + 2)
Speed 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
7(-2)
15(+2)
12(+1)
8(-1)
11(+0)
10(+0)
Damage resistances bludgeoning, piercing, and slashing from nonmagical attacks
Damage immunities fire
Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 10
Languages Ignan
Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)
Death burst. When the magmin dies, it explodes in a burst of fire and magma. Each creature within 10 feet of it must make a DC 11 Dexterity saving throw, taking 7 (2d6) fire damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one. Flammable objects that aren’t being worn or carried in that area are ignited.
Ignited illumination. As a bonus action, the magmin can set itself ablaze or extinguish its flames. While ablaze, the magmin sheds bright light in a 10-foot radius and dim light for an additional 10 feet.
Actions
Touch. Melee weapon attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 7 (2d6) fire damage. If the target is a creature or a flammable object, it ignites. Until a creature takes an action to douse the fire, the target takes 3 (1d6) fire damage at the end of each of its turns.