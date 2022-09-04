Small elemental, chaotic neutral

Armor class 14 (natural armor)

Hit points 9 (2d6 + 2)

Speed 30 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 7(-2) 15(+2) 12(+1) 8(-1) 11(+0) 10(+0)

Damage resistances bludgeoning, piercing, and slashing from nonmagical attacks

Damage immunities fire

Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 10

Languages Ignan

Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)

Death burst. When the magmin dies, it explodes in a burst of fire and magma. Each creature within 10 feet of it must make a DC 11 Dexterity saving throw, taking 7 (2d6) fire damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one. Flammable objects that aren’t being worn or carried in that area are ignited.

Ignited illumination. As a bonus action, the magmin can set itself ablaze or extinguish its flames. While ablaze, the magmin sheds bright light in a 10-foot radius and dim light for an additional 10 feet.

Actions

Touch. Melee weapon attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 7 (2d6) fire damage. If the target is a creature or a flammable object, it ignites. Until a creature takes an action to douse the fire, the target takes 3 (1d6) fire damage at the end of each of its turns.



