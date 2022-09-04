Large monstrosity, lawful evil
Armor class 14 (natural armor)
Hit points 68 (8d10 + 24)
Speed 30 ft., fly 50 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
17(+3)
16(+3)
17(+3)
7(-2)
12(+1)
8(-1)
Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 11
Languages Common
Challenge 3 (700 XP)
Tail Spike Regrowth. The manticore has twenty-‐four tail spikes. Used spikes regrow when the manticore finishes a long rest.
Actions
Multiattack. The manticore makes three attacks: one with its bite and two with its claws or three with its tail spikes.
Bite. Melee weapon attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 7 (1d8 + 3) piercing damage.
Claw. Melee weapon attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 6 (1d6 + 3) slashing damage.
Tail Spike. Ranged weapon attack: +5 to hit, range 100/200 ft., one target. Hit: 7 (1d8 + 3) piercing damage.