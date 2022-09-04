Large monstrosity, lawful evil

Armor class 14 (natural armor)

Hit points 68 (8d10 + 24)

Speed 30 ft., fly 50 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 17(+3) 16(+3) 17(+3) 7(-2) 12(+1) 8(-1)

Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 11

Languages Common

Challenge 3 (700 XP)

Tail Spike Regrowth. The manticore has twenty-­‐four tail spikes. Used spikes regrow when the manticore finishes a long rest.

Actions

Multiattack. The manticore makes three attacks: one with its bite and two with its claws or three with its tail spikes.

Bite. Melee weapon attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 7 (1d8 + 3) piercing damage.

Claw. Melee weapon attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 6 (1d6 + 3) slashing damage.

Tail Spike. Ranged weapon attack: +5 to hit, range 100/200 ft., one target. Hit: 7 (1d8 + 3) piercing damage.