Small elemental, neutral evil

Armor class 12

Hit points 17 (5d6)

Speed 30 ft., fly 30 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 5(-3) 14(+2) 10(+0) 9(-1) 11(+0) 10(+0)

Skills Perception +2, Stealth +4

Damage vulnerabilities fire

Damage immunities poison

Condition immunities poisoned

Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 12

Languages Auran, Terran

Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)

Death burst. When the mephit dies, it explodes in a burst of dust. Each creature within 5 feet of it must then succeed on a DC 10 Constitution saving throw or be blinded for 1 minute. A blinded creature can repeat the saving throw on each of its turns, ending the effect on itself on a success.

Innate spellcasting (1/day). The mephit can innately cast sleep, requiring no material components. Its innate spellcasting ability is Charisma.

Actions

Claws. Melee weapon attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 4 (1d4 + 2) slashing damage.

Blinding Breath (Recharge 6). The mephit exhales a 15-foot cone of blinding dust. Each creature in that area must succeed on a DC 10 Dexterity saving throw or be blinded for 1 minute. A creature can repeat the saving throw at the end of each of its turns, ending the effect on itself on a success.