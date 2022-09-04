Small elemental, neutral evil
Armor class 12
Hit points 17 (5d6)
Speed 30 ft., fly 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
5(-3)
14(+2)
10(+0)
9(-1)
11(+0)
10(+0)
Skills Perception +2, Stealth +4
Damage vulnerabilities fire
Damage immunities poison
Condition immunities poisoned
Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 12
Languages Auran, Terran
Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)
Death burst. When the mephit dies, it explodes in a burst of dust. Each creature within 5 feet of it must then succeed on a DC 10 Constitution saving throw or be blinded for 1 minute. A blinded creature can repeat the saving throw on each of its turns, ending the effect on itself on a success.
Innate spellcasting (1/day). The mephit can innately cast sleep, requiring no material components. Its innate spellcasting ability is Charisma.
Actions
Claws. Melee weapon attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 4 (1d4 + 2) slashing damage.
Blinding Breath (Recharge 6). The mephit exhales a 15-foot cone of blinding dust. Each creature in that area must succeed on a DC 10 Dexterity saving throw or be blinded for 1 minute. A creature can repeat the saving throw at the end of each of its turns, ending the effect on itself on a success.