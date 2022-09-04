Small elemental, neutral evil
Armor class 11
Hit points 21 (6d6)
Speed 30 ft., fly 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
7(-2)
13(+1)
10(+0)
9(-1)
11(+0)
12(+1)
Skills Perception +2, Stealth +3
Damage vulnerabilities bludgeoning, fire
Damage immunities cold, poison
Condition immunities poisoned
Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 12
Languages Aquan, Auran
Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)
Death burst. When the mephit dies, it explodes in a burst of jagged ice. Each creature within 5 feet of it must make a DC 10 Dexterity saving throw, taking 4 (1d8) slashing damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.
False appearance. While the mephit remains motionless, it is indistinguishable from an ordinary shard of ice.
Innate spellcasting (1/day). The mephit can innately cast fog cloud, requiring no material components. Its innate spellcasting ability is Charisma.
Actions
Claws. Melee weapon attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 3 (1d4 + 1) slashing damage plus 2 (1d4) cold damage.
Frost Breath (Recharge 6). The mephit exhales a 15-foot cone of cold air. Each creature in that area must succeed on a DC 10 Dexterity saving throw, taking 5 (2d4) cold damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.