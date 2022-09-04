Small elemental, neutral evil

Armor class 11

Hit points 21 (6d6)

Speed 30 ft., fly 30 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 7(-2) 13(+1) 10(+0) 9(-1) 11(+0) 12(+1)

Skills Perception +2, Stealth +3

Damage vulnerabilities bludgeoning, fire

Damage immunities cold, poison

Condition immunities poisoned

Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 12

Languages Aquan, Auran

Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)

Death burst. When the mephit dies, it explodes in a burst of jagged ice. Each creature within 5 feet of it must make a DC 10 Dexterity saving throw, taking 4 (1d8) slashing damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.

False appearance. While the mephit remains motionless, it is indistinguishable from an ordinary shard of ice.

Innate spellcasting (1/day). The mephit can innately cast fog cloud, requiring no material components. Its innate spellcasting ability is Charisma.

Actions

Claws. Melee weapon attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 3 (1d4 + 1) slashing damage plus 2 (1d4) cold damage.

Frost Breath (Recharge 6). The mephit exhales a 15-foot cone of cold air. Each creature in that area must succeed on a DC 10 Dexterity saving throw, taking 5 (2d4) cold damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.