Small elemental, neutral evil
Armor class 11
Hit points 22 (5d6 + 5)
Speed 30 ft., fly 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
8(-1)
12(+1)
12(+1)
7(-2)
10(+0)
10(+0)
Skills Stealth +3
Damage vulnerabilities cold
Damage immunities fire, poison
Condition immunities poisoned
Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 10
Languages Ignan, Terran
Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)
Death burst. When the mephit dies, it explodes in a burst of lava. Each creature within 5 feet of it must make a DC 11 Dexterity saving throw, taking 7 (2d6) fire damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.
False appearance. While the mephit remains motionless, it is indistinguishable from an ordinary mound of magma.
Innate spellcasting (1/day). The mephit can innately cast heat metal (spell save DC 10), requiring no material components. Its innate spellcasting ability is Charisma.
Actions
Claws. Melee weapon attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 3 (1d4 + 1) slashing damage plus 2 (1d4) fire damage.
Fire breath (Recharge 6). The mephit exhales a 15-foot cone of fire. Each creature in that area must make a DC 11 Dexterity saving throw, taking 7 (2d6) fire damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.