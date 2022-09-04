Small elemental, neutral evil

Armor class 11

Hit points 22 (5d6 + 5)

Speed 30 ft., fly 30 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 8(-1) 12(+1) 12(+1) 7(-2) 10(+0) 10(+0)

Skills Stealth +3

Damage vulnerabilities cold

Damage immunities fire, poison

Condition immunities poisoned

Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 10

Languages Ignan, Terran

Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)

Death burst. When the mephit dies, it explodes in a burst of lava. Each creature within 5 feet of it must make a DC 11 Dexterity saving throw, taking 7 (2d6) fire damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.

False appearance. While the mephit remains motionless, it is indistinguishable from an ordinary mound of magma.

Innate spellcasting (1/day). The mephit can innately cast heat metal (spell save DC 10), requiring no material components. Its innate spellcasting ability is Charisma.

Actions

Claws. Melee weapon attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 3 (1d4 + 1) slashing damage plus 2 (1d4) fire damage.

Fire breath (Recharge 6). The mephit exhales a 15-foot cone of fire. Each creature in that area must make a DC 11 Dexterity saving throw, taking 7 (2d6) fire damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.