Small elemental, neutral evil
Armor class 10
Hit points 21 (6d6)
Speed 30 ft., fly 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
5(-3)
11(+0)
10(+0)
11(+0)
10(+0)
12(+1)
Damage immunities fire, poison
Condition immunities poisoned
Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 10
Languages Aquan, Ignan
Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)
Death burst. When the mephit dies, it explodes in a cloud of steam. Each creature within 5 feet of the mephit must succeed on a DC 10 Dexterity saving throw or take 4 (1d8) fire damage.
Innate spellcasting (1/day). The mephit can innately cast blur, requiring no material components. Its innate spellcasting ability is Charisma.
Actions
Claws. Melee weapon attack: +2 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 2 (1d4) slashing damage plus 2 (1d4) fire damage.
Steam Breath (Recharge 6). The mephit exhales a 15-‐ foot cone of scalding steam. Each creature in that area must succeed on a DC 10 Dexterity saving throw, taking 4 (1d8) fire damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.