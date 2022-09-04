Small elemental, neutral evil

Armor class 10

Hit points 21 (6d6)

Speed 30 ft., fly 30 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 5(-3) 11(+0) 10(+0) 11(+0) 10(+0) 12(+1)

Damage immunities fire, poison

Condition immunities poisoned

Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 10

Languages Aquan, Ignan

Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)

Death burst. When the mephit dies, it explodes in a cloud of steam. Each creature within 5 feet of the mephit must succeed on a DC 10 Dexterity saving throw or take 4 (1d8) fire damage.

Innate spellcasting (1/day). The mephit can innately cast blur, requiring no material components. Its innate spellcasting ability is Charisma.

Actions

Claws. Melee weapon attack: +2 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 2 (1d4) slashing damage plus 2 (1d4) fire damage.

Steam Breath (Recharge 6). The mephit exhales a 15-­‐ foot cone of scalding steam. Each creature in that area must succeed on a DC 10 Dexterity saving throw, taking 4 (1d8) fire damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.