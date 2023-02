Medium humanoid (merfolk), neutral

Armor class 11

Hit points 11 (2d8 + 2)

Speed 10 ft., swim 40 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 10(+0) 13(+1) 12(+1) 11(+0) 11(+0) 12(+1)

Skills Perception +2

Senses passive Perception 12

Languages Aquan, Common

Challenge 1/8 (25 XP)

Amphibious. The merfolk can breathe air and water.

Actions

Spear. Melee or ranged weapon attack: +2 to hit, reach 5 ft. or range 20/60 ft., one target. Hit: 3 (1d6) piercing damage, or 4 (1d8) piercing damage if used with two hands to make a melee attack.