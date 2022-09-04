Large monstrosity, chaotic evil

Armor class 13 (natural armor)

Hit points 45 (6d10 + 12)

Speed 10 ft., swim 40 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 18(+4) 10(+0) 15(+2) 8(-1) 10(+0) 9(-1)

Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 10

Languages Abyssal, Aquan

Challenge 2 (450 XP)

Amphibious. The merrow can breathe air and water.

Actions

Multiattack. The merrow makes two attacks: one with its bite and one with its claws or harpoon.

Bite. Melee weapon attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 8 (1d8 + 4) piercing damage.

Claws. Melee weapon attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 9 (2d4 + 4) slashing damage.

Harpoon. Melee or ranged weapon attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft. or range 20/60 ft., one target. Hit: 11 (2d6 + 4) piercing damage. If the target is a Huge or smaller creature, it must succeed on a Strength contest against the merrow or be pulled up to 20 feet toward the merrow.