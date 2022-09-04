Large monstrosity, chaotic evil
Armor class 13 (natural armor)
Hit points 45 (6d10 + 12)
Speed 10 ft., swim 40 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
18(+4)
10(+0)
15(+2)
8(-1)
10(+0)
9(-1)
Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 10
Languages Abyssal, Aquan
Challenge 2 (450 XP)
Amphibious. The merrow can breathe air and water.
Actions
Multiattack. The merrow makes two attacks: one with its bite and one with its claws or harpoon.
Bite. Melee weapon attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 8 (1d8 + 4) piercing damage.
Claws. Melee weapon attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 9 (2d4 + 4) slashing damage.
Harpoon. Melee or ranged weapon attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft. or range 20/60 ft., one target. Hit: 11 (2d6 + 4) piercing damage. If the target is a Huge or smaller creature, it must succeed on a Strength contest against the merrow or be pulled up to 20 feet toward the merrow.