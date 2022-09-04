Large monstrosity, chaotic evil

Armor class 15 (natural armor)

Hit points 75 (10d10 + 20)

Speed 40 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 18(+4) 17(+3) 14(+2) 16(+3) 15(+2) 16(+3)

Saving throws Dex +6, Con +5, Wis +5, Cha +6

Damage immunities poison

Condition immunities charmed, poisoned Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 12

Languages Abyssal, Common

Challenge 8 (3,900 XP)

Rejuvenation. If it dies, the naga returns to life in 1d6 days and regains all its hit points. Only a wish spell can prevent this trait from functioning.

Spellcasting. The naga is a 10th

level spellcaster. Its spellcasting ability is Intelligence (spell save DC 14, +6 to hit with spell attacks), and it needs only verbal components to cast its spells. It has the following wizard spells prepared:

Cantrips (at will): mage hand, minor illusion, ray of frost

1st level (4 slots): charm person, detect magic, sleep

2nd level (3 slots): detect thoughts, hold person

3rd level (3 slots): lightning bolt, water breathing

4th level (3 slots): blight, dimension door

5th level (2 slots): dominate person



Actions

Bite. Melee weapon attack: +7 to hit, reach 10 ft., one creature. Hit: 7 (1d6 + 4) piercing damage, and the target must make a DC 13 Constitution saving throw, taking 31 (7d8) poison damage on a failed save, or half as much damage on a successful one.