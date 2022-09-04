Large fiend, neutral evil

Armor class 13 (natural armor)

Hit points 68 (8d10 + 24)

Speed 60 ft., fly 90 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 18(+4) 15(+2) 16(+3) 10(+0) 13(+1) 15(+2)

Damage immunities fire

Senses passive Perception 11

Languages understands Abyssal, Common, and Infernal but can’t speak

Challenge 3 (700 XP)

Confer Fire Resistance. The nightmare can grant resistance to fire damage to anyone riding it.

Illumination. The nightmare sheds bright light in a 10-­‐ foot radius and dim light for an additional 10 feet.

Actions

Hooves. Melee weapon attack: +6 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 13 (2d8 + 4) bludgeoning damage plus 7 (2d6) fire damage.

Ethereal stride. The nightmare and up to three willing creatures within 5 feet of it magically enter the Ethereal Plane from the Material Plane, or vice versa.