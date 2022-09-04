Medium humanoid (orc), chaotic evil

Armor class 13 (hide armor)

Hit points 15 (2d8 + 6)

Speed 30 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 16(+3) 12(+1) 16(+3) 7(-2) 11(+0) 10(+0)

Skills Intimidation +2

Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 10

Languages Common, Orc

Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)

Aggresive. As a bonus action, the orc can move up to its speed toward a hostile creature that it can see.

Actions

Greataxe. Melee weapon attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 9 (1d12 + 3) slashing damage.

Javelin. Melee or ranged weapon attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft. or range 30/120 ft., one target. Hit: 6 (1d6 + 3) piercing damage.