Orc
Medium humanoid (orc), chaotic evil
Armor class 13 (hide armor)
Hit points 15 (2d8 + 6)
Speed 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
16(+3)
12(+1)
16(+3)
7(-2)
11(+0)
10(+0)
Skills Intimidation +2
Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 10
Languages Common, Orc
Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)
Aggresive. As a bonus action, the orc can move up to its speed toward a hostile creature that it can see.
Actions
Greataxe. Melee weapon attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 9 (1d12 + 3) slashing damage.
Javelin. Melee or ranged weapon attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft. or range 30/120 ft., one target. Hit: 6 (1d6 + 3) piercing damage.