Owlbear

Large monstrosity, unaligned

Armor class 13 (natural armor)
Hit points 59 (7d10 + 21)
Speed 40 ft.

STR

DEX

CON

INT

WIS

CHA

20(+5)

12(+1)

17(+3)

3(-4)

12(+1)

7(-2)

Skills Perception +3
Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 13
Languages
Challenge 3 (700 XP)

Keen sight and smell. The owlbear has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on sight or smell.

Actions

Multiattack. The owlbear makes two attacks: one with its beak and one with its claws.

Beak. Melee weapon attack: +7 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 10 (1d10 + 5) piercing damage.

Claws. Melee weapon attack: +7 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 14 (2d8 + 5) slashing damage.