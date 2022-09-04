Large monstrosity, unaligned

Armor class 13 (natural armor)

Hit points 59 (7d10 + 21)

Speed 40 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 20(+5) 12(+1) 17(+3) 3(-4) 12(+1) 7(-2)

Skills Perception +3

Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 13

Languages —

Challenge 3 (700 XP)

Keen sight and smell. The owlbear has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on sight or smell.

Actions

Multiattack. The owlbear makes two attacks: one with its beak and one with its claws.

Beak. Melee weapon attack: +7 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 10 (1d10 + 5) piercing damage.

Claws. Melee weapon attack: +7 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 14 (2d8 + 5) slashing damage.