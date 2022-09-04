Owlbear
Large monstrosity, unaligned
Armor class 13 (natural armor)
Hit points 59 (7d10 + 21)
Speed 40 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
20(+5)
12(+1)
17(+3)
3(-4)
12(+1)
7(-2)
Skills Perception +3
Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 13
Languages —
Challenge 3 (700 XP)
Keen sight and smell. The owlbear has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on sight or smell.
Actions
Multiattack. The owlbear makes two attacks: one with its beak and one with its claws.
Beak. Melee weapon attack: +7 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 10 (1d10 + 5) piercing damage.
Claws. Melee weapon attack: +7 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 14 (2d8 + 5) slashing damage.