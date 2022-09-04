Tiny beast, unaligned

Armor class 14 (natural armor)

Hit points 2 (1d4)

Speed 10 ft., fly 40 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 4(-3) 16(+3) 11(+0) 2(-4) 8(-1) 6(-2)

Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 9

Languages —

Challenge 1/8 (25 XP)

Actions

Blood Drain. Melee weapon attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 5 (1d4 + 3) piercing damage, and the stirge attaches to the target. While attached, the stirge doesn’t attack. Instead, at the start of each of the stirge’s turns, the target loses 5 (1d4 + 3) hit points due to blood loss. The stirge can detach itself by spending 5 feet of its movement. It does so after it drains 10 hit points of blood from the target or the target dies. A creature, including the target, can use its action to detach the stirge.