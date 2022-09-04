Stirge
Stirge
Tiny beast, unaligned
Armor class 14 (natural armor)
Hit points 2 (1d4)
Speed 10 ft., fly 40 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
4(-3)
16(+3)
11(+0)
2(-4)
8(-1)
6(-2)
Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 9
Languages —
Challenge 1/8 (25 XP)
Actions
Blood Drain. Melee weapon attack: +5 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 5 (1d4 + 3) piercing damage, and the stirge attaches to the target. While attached, the stirge doesn’t attack. Instead, at the start of each of the stirge’s turns, the target loses 5 (1d4 + 3) hit points due to blood loss. The stirge can detach itself by spending 5 feet of its movement. It does so after it drains 10 hit points of blood from the target or the target dies. A creature, including the target, can use its action to detach the stirge.