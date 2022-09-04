Medium undead, lawful evil

Armor class 13 (armor scraps)

Hit points 13 (2d8 + 4)

Speed 30 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 10(+0) 14(+2) 15(+2) 6(-2) 8(-1) 5(-3)

Damage vulnerabilities bludgeoning

Damage immunities poison

Condition immunities exhaustion, poisoned

Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 9

Languages understands all languages it knew in life but can’t speak

Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)

Actions

Shortsword. Melee weapon attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) piercing damage.

Shortbow. Ranged weapon attack: +4 to hit, range 80/320 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) piercing damage.