Skeleton

Medium undead, lawful evil

Armor class 13 (armor scraps)
Hit points 13 (2d8 + 4)
Speed 30 ft.

STR

DEX

CON

INT

WIS

CHA

10(+0)

14(+2)

15(+2)

6(-2)

8(-1)

5(-3)

Damage vulnerabilities bludgeoning
Damage immunities poison
Condition immunities exhaustion, poisoned
Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 9
Languages understands all languages it knew in life but can’t speak
Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)

Actions

Shortsword. Melee weapon attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) piercing damage.

Shortbow. Ranged weapon attack: +4 to hit, range 80/320 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) piercing damage.