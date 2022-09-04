Skeleton
Medium undead, lawful evil
Armor class 13 (armor scraps)
Hit points 13 (2d8 + 4)
Speed 30 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
10(+0)
14(+2)
15(+2)
6(-2)
8(-1)
5(-3)
Damage vulnerabilities bludgeoning
Damage immunities poison
Condition immunities exhaustion, poisoned
Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 9
Languages understands all languages it knew in life but can’t speak
Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)
Actions
Shortsword. Melee weapon attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) piercing damage.
Shortbow. Ranged weapon attack: +4 to hit, range 80/320 ft., one target. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) piercing damage.