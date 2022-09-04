Medium undead, chaotic evil
Armor class 12
Hit points 16 (3d8 + 3)
Speed 40 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
6(-2)
14(+2)
13(+1)
13(+1)
10(+0)
8(-1)
Skills Stealth +4 (+6 in dim light or darkness)
Damage vulnerabilities radiant
Damage resistances acid, cold, fire, lightning, thunder; bludgeoning, piercing, and slashing from nonmagical attacks
Damage immunities necrotic, poison
Condition immunities exhaustion, frightened, grappled, paralyzed, petrified, poisoned, prone, restrained
Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 10
Languages —
Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)
Amorphous. The shadow can move through a space as narrow as 1 inch wide without squeezing. Shadow Stealth. While in dim light or darkness, the shadow can take the Hide action as a bonus action. Sunlight Weakness. While in sunlight, the shadow has disadvantage on attack rolls, ability checks, and saving throws.
Actions
Strength Drain. Melee weapon attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 9 (2d6 + 2) necrotic damage, and the target’s Strength score is reduced by 1d4. The target dies if this reduces its Strength to 0. Otherwise, the reduction lasts until the target finishes a short or long rest. If a non-evil humanoid dies from this attack, a new shadow rises from the corpse 1d4 hours later.