Medium undead, chaotic evil

Armor class 12

Hit points 16 (3d8 + 3)

Speed 40 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 6(-2) 14(+2) 13(+1) 13(+1) 10(+0) 8(-1)

Skills Stealth +4 (+6 in dim light or darkness)

Damage vulnerabilities radiant

Damage resistances acid, cold, fire, lightning, thunder; bludgeoning, piercing, and slashing from nonmagical attacks

Damage immunities necrotic, poison

Condition immunities exhaustion, frightened, grappled, paralyzed, petrified, poisoned, prone, restrained

Senses darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 10

Languages —

Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)

Amorphous. The shadow can move through a space as narrow as 1 inch wide without squeezing. Shadow Stealth. While in dim light or darkness, the shadow can take the Hide action as a bonus action. Sunlight Weakness. While in sunlight, the shadow has disadvantage on attack rolls, ability checks, and saving throws.

Actions

Strength Drain. Melee weapon attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 9 (2d6 + 2) necrotic damage, and the target’s Strength score is reduced by 1d4. The target dies if this reduces its Strength to 0. Otherwise, the reduction lasts until the target finishes a short or long rest. If a non-evil humanoid dies from this attack, a new shadow rises from the corpse 1d4 hours later.