Medium humanoid (sahuagin), lawful evil

Armor class 12 (natural armor)

Hit points 22 (4d8 + 4)

Speed 30 ft., swim 40 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 13(+1) 11(+0) 12(+1) 12(+1) 13(+1) 9(-1)

Skills Perception +5

Senses darkvision 120 ft., passive Perception 15

Languages Sahuagin

Challenge 1/2 (100 XP)

Blood Frenzy. The sahuagin has advantage on melee attack rolls against any creature that doesn’t have all its hit points.

Limited Amphibiousness. The sahuagin can breathe air and water, but it needs to be submerged at least once every 4 hours to avoid suffocating.

Shark Telepathy. The sahuagin can magically command any shark within 120 feet of it, using a limited telepathy.

Actions

Multiattack. The sahuagin makes two melee attacks: one with its bite and one with its claws or spear.

Bite. Melee weapon attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 3 (1d4 + 1) piercing damage.

Claws. Melee weapon attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 3 (1d4 + 1) slashing damage.

Spear. Melee or ranged weapon attack: +3 to hit, reach 5 ft. or range 20/60 ft., one target. Hit: 4 (1d6 + 1) piercing damage, or 5 (1d8 + 1) piercing damage if used with two hands to make a melee attack.