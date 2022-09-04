Gargantuan monstrosity, unaligned

Armor class 15 (natural armor)

Hit points 248 (16d20 + 80)

Speed 20 ft., fly 120 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 28(+9) 10(+0) 20(+5) 3(-4) 10(+0) 9(-1)

Saving throws Dex +4, Con +9, Wis +4, Cha +3

Skills Perception +4

Senses passive Perception 14

Languages —

Challenge 11 (7,200 XP)

Keen sight. The roc has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on sight.

Actions

Multiattack. The roc makes two attacks: one with its beak and one with its talons.

Beak. Melee weapon attack: +13 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 27 (4d8 + 9) piercing damage.

Talons. Melee weapon attack: +13 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 23 (4d6 + 9) slashing damage, and the target is grappled (escape DC 19). Until this grapple ends, the target is restrained, and the roc can’t use its talons on another target.