Gargantuan monstrosity, unaligned
Armor class 15 (natural armor)
Hit points 248 (16d20 + 80)
Speed 20 ft., fly 120 ft.
STR
DEX
CON
INT
WIS
CHA
28(+9)
10(+0)
20(+5)
3(-4)
10(+0)
9(-1)
Saving throws Dex +4, Con +9, Wis +4, Cha +3
Skills Perception +4
Senses passive Perception 14
Languages —
Challenge 11 (7,200 XP)
Keen sight. The roc has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on sight.
Actions
Multiattack. The roc makes two attacks: one with its beak and one with its talons.
Beak. Melee weapon attack: +13 to hit, reach 10 ft., one target. Hit: 27 (4d8 + 9) piercing damage.
Talons. Melee weapon attack: +13 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 23 (4d6 + 9) slashing damage, and the target is grappled (escape DC 19). Until this grapple ends, the target is restrained, and the roc can’t use its talons on another target.