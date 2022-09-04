Tiny dragon, neutral good

Armor class 13 (natural armor)

Hit points 7 (2d4 + 2)

Speed 15 ft., fly 60 ft.

STR DEX CON INT WIS CHA 6(-2) 15(+2) 13(+1) 10(+0) 12(+1) 10(+0)

Skills Perception +3, Stealth +4

Senses blindsight 10 ft., darkvision 60 ft., passive Perception 13

Languages understands Common and Draconic but can’t speak

Challenge 1/4 (50 XP)

Keen Senses. The pseudodragon has advantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on sight, hearing, or smell.

Magic resistance. The pseudodragon has advantage on saving throws against spells and other magical effects.

Limited telepathy. The pseudodragon can magically communicate simple ideas, emotions, and images telepathically with any creature within 100 feet of it that can understand a language.

Actions

Bite. Melee weapon attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one target. Hit: 4 (1d4 + 2) piercing damage.

Sting. Melee weapon attack: +4 to hit, reach 5 ft., one creature. Hit: 4 (1d4 + 2) piercing damage, and the target must succeed on a DC 11 Constitution saving throw or become poisoned for 1 hour. If the saving throw fails by 5 or more, the target falls unconscious for the same duration, or until it takes damage or another creature uses an action to shake it awake.



